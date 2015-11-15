Ad
euobserver
'Not afraid' - a large crowd gathered at the symbolic Place de la République (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Parisians reclaim city, as security debate begins

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Paris,

It took just a day for Parisians to transform the shock and bafflement of Friday's (13 November) terror attacks into a quiet show of resilience and determination.

On Sunday, despite a prohibition to gather in large numbers under the state of emergency declared on Saturday, thousands of people walked again through Paris streets, which had been almost deserted the day before.

People of all ages, styles and ethnic origins we...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

In Paris under shock, all feel attacked
State of emergency in France after attacks kill at least 128
'Not afraid' - a large crowd gathered at the symbolic Place de la République (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections