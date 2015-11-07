Economy, refugees on voters' minds in Croatia

The economy, and, to a lesser extent, the migrant crisis, are big issues in Croatia’s narrowly-fought election on Sunday (8 November).
Opinion polls, for instance, by Promocija Plus in October, or by Ipsos and Nova TV last week, say there’s just 1 percent or so difference between the incumbent, SDP-led coalition of PM Zoran Milanovic and the HDZ-led group of Tomislav Karamarko.
The centre-left SDP and the centre-right HDZ parties have rotated in power over recent years.
T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
