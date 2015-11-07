Ad
HDZ billboard in Zagreb (Photo: Tihana Lohinski)

Economy, refugees on voters' minds in Croatia

by Tihana Lohinski, ZAGREB,

The economy, and, to a lesser extent, the migrant crisis, are big issues in Croatia’s narrowly-fought election on Sunday (8 November).

Opinion polls, for instance, by Promocija Plus in October, or by Ipsos and Nova TV last week, say there’s just 1 percent or so difference between the incumbent, SDP-led coalition of PM Zoran Milanovic and the HDZ-led group of Tomislav Karamarko.

The centre-left SDP and the centre-right HDZ parties have rotated in power over recent years.

HDZ billboard in Zagreb (Photo: Tihana Lohinski)

