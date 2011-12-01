Ad
Gabriela Birsan is accused of taking jewellery for verdicts (Photo: suziesparkle)

Strasbourg court waives immunity in Romanian corruption case

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday (30 November) decided to waive the diplomatic immunity of its Romanian member, Corneliu Birsan, whose wife is being investigated for corruption.

Following a request from Romanian prosecutors, who had already searched a villa of the Birsan couple, the Strasbourg court decided to split Birsan's immunity and only waive the part that applies to his wife, Gabriela, "to the extent strictly necessary for the conduct of the investigation."

