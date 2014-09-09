Ad
euobserver
The EU is set to launch Joint Operation Triton in November (Photo: Frontex)

International waters likely off limits to EU migrant mission

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Plans to restrict the EU border agency Frontex operations to an area close to the Italian coast could jeopardise lives should Italy’s Mare Nostrum be phased out.

“If this happens, Italy must maintain the Mare Nostrum operation because otherwise we will really go back to the situation before October 2013 and because the phenomenon of arrivals by sea will not stop,” said Christopher Hein at the Italian Refugee Council in Brussels on Tuesday (9 September).

Mare Nostrum was launched i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU migrant mission will not replace Mare Nostrum
