Fewer attacks should not translate in less police vigilance, Europol warns (Photo: digitaledinges)

Terrorist attacks decrease in Europe

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Fewer than 300 acts of terrorism were registered in Europe last year and only one was an attack from an Islamist group, with most of them committed by separatist organisations in Spain and France, EU's police agency Europol reports.

A total of 294 terrorist acts were reported in EU member states in 2009, representing a 33 percent drop compared to the previous year and half the number of attacks registered in 2007, Europol said Wednesday (28 April).

"While the number of terrorist i...

Tags

