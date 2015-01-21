Ad
In limbo: PNR was blocked by MEPs (Photo: *tamara*)

EU flight data bill set for possible overhaul

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is willing to rework a stalled EU airline data sharing bill that has infuriated MEPs and frustrated member states for the past three years.

“We will review our proposal to see if we can accommodate issues that have a role in both parliament and council,” EC vice-president Frans Timmermans told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (21 January).

First proposed in 2011, the EU passenger name record (EU PNR) directive ran into a blockade of opposition from euro-d...

