EU lukewarm toward US idea on Venezuela cocaine

EU diplomats are lukewarm on US calls for Europe to get Venezuela to curb its cocaine exports, saying the EU has no special relationship with Caracas and no joint customs programme in place.
The slightly baffled response comes after US anti-drug tsar John Walters called for EU governments to lean on Venezuelan president, Hugo Chavez, to curb increasing air and maritime trans-shipments of Colombian-origin cocaine to Europe and the US.
"I know some European nations have more extens...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
