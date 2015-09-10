Ad
euobserver
Traffic jam? Make your boss pay, EU judges have ruled (Photo: EUobserver)

EU court says work journey can be working time

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The journeys made by workers with no fixed or habitual place of work at the beginning and the end of the day are to be considered as working time, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday (10 September).

The Luxembourg-based judges considered that when such a worker goes from their home to the first customer of the day and goes back home after the last customer, this cannot be counted as a rest period as defined by the EU Working Time Directive.

"The Working Time Dire...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Related articles

Making Europe's economy work for its citizens
Traffic jam? Make your boss pay, EU judges have ruled (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections