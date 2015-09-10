EU court says work journey can be working time

The journeys made by workers with no fixed or habitual place of work at the beginning and the end of the day are to be considered as working time, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday (10 September).

The Luxembourg-based judges considered that when such a worker goes from their home to the first customer of the day and goes back home after the last customer, this cannot be counted as a rest period as defined by the EU Working Time Directive.

"The Working Time Dire...