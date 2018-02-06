Ad
euobserver
The palace of parliament in Bucharest, originally built by communist dictator Ceaucescu (Photo: Wikipedia)

Romania's anti-corruption crackdown echoes a darker past

by Daniel Dragomir, BUCHAREST,

Last week, Jean-Claude Juncker lavished praise on Romania for its anti-corruption crackdown and expressed concern about proposed reforms.

This betrayed a lack of understanding of what is happening in my homeland.

The EU Commission has been complicit in failures of due process and abuses of power that have been evidenced for all to see in recent years.

Corruption is a bl...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

