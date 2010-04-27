Ad
The EU is divided on how to deal with child pornography sites (Photo: Flickr)

EU to set up anti-cybercrime body

by Valentina Pop,

EU ministers on Monday proposed to set up a cybercrime centre as part of a longer term strategy to cope with internet scams, fraud and child pornography.

Foreign ministers gathered in Luxembourg asked the European Commission to draw up a feasibility study looking at the creation of a body that would assess trends in cybercrime all across the EU and facilitate cross-border information sharing among various national investigators dealing with such cases.

Despite increased cross-bord...

