Hungary in surprise ranking on EU justice scoreboard

The European Commission unveiled a justice scoreboard on Wednesday (27 March) that ranks judicial systems in non-criminal cases across individual member states.
Hungary’s judicial system ranks higher in some categories when compared to other member states in a surprise challenge to the commission’s earlier concerns over its independence.
The commission in 2012 launched legal actions against Budapest for imposing a mandatory early retirement on judges.
The Brussels-executive...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.