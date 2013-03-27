Ad
Reding: 'If you were to measure this now, the trend will be dramatically aggravated' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Hungary in surprise ranking on EU justice scoreboard

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled a justice scoreboard on Wednesday (27 March) that ranks judicial systems in non-criminal cases across individual member states.

Hungary’s judicial system ranks higher in some categories when compared to other member states in a surprise challenge to the commission’s earlier concerns over its independence.

The commission in 2012 launched legal actions against Budapest for imposing a mandatory early retirement on judges.

The Brussels-executive...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Reding: 'If you were to measure this now, the trend will be dramatically aggravated' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Rule of Law

