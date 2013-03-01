Ad
Cameron - UK will oppose 'inflexible' bonus rules (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

Britain to oppose EU bank bonus rules

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Britain is to oppose new EU bank bonus rules when finance ministers meet in Brussels next week.

The measures, which would cap the majority of bonuses at the same level as salaries, form part of EU legislation increasing the level of core capital banks must hold on their balance sheets.

Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesperson said on Thursday (28 February) that EU rules should allow flexibility at national level, claiming that Britain "has some of the toughest remuneration req...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Cameron - UK will oppose 'inflexible' bonus rules (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

