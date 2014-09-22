Ad
euobserver
Belgian police uncovered an alleged plot to attack the European Commission (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Police uncover plot to attack EU commission HQ

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission headquarters in Brussels was going to be the target of an alleged terrorist plot, according to media reports.

Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws on Monday (22 September) say police found a cache of weapons and explosives in an apartment in Brussels.

One of the two suspects, both Dutch nationals of Turkish origin, is said to have links to Shariah4Belgium, a Belgian radical Salafist organisation.

The couple, said to be residents in The Hague, were det...

