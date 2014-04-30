Ukip's popularity undented by accusations of racism

It certainly feels as if it has been a fortnight of bad news for the UK Independence Party (Ukip). Each day has brought a new set of negative headlines.

Last week, for instance, there was the launch of Ukip's "biggest ever" election advertising campaign. One poster featured the slogan: "26 million people in Europe are looking for work. And whose jobs are they after?" While another showed a putative construction worker begging on the street with the message: "EU policy at work. British ...