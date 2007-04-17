Ad
euobserver
Eurojust must gain real power, the commission has said (Photo: © European Community, 2005)

Brussels seeks more powers for EU crime body

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to strengthen Eurojust, the bloc's judicial body, giving it more powers to fight cross-border crime. It has also indicated that the idea of having a single European prosecutor should be picked up.

"Eurojust should be made stronger," EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini said on Tuesday (17 April), adding that in autumn he would present his vision on ways in which to improve the five-year old body's legal structure.

Currently, the Hague-based netwo...

