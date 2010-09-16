Ad
Mr Sarkozy has attracted some criticism in the US Congress (Photo: Wikipedia)

US steps into French Roma row

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The French-EU row over Roma deportations has sent ripples all the way to Washington, where some US officials have urged Paris to stop the expulsions and respect the human rights of this ethnic minority.

"Obviously the human rights of the Roma is something that is important to us and we would encourage France and other countries to respect the human rights of the Roma," said the official under the protection of anonymity, AFP reports.

His comments were echoed by two congressmen cha...

