euobserver
The blue for the immigration card comes from the EU flag (Photo: European Commission)

EU to propose 'blue card' for skilled immigrants

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has announced that it is considering radical new plans to overhaul its immigration policy to counter Europe's ageing population.

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini said on Thursday (13 September) that he will unveil proposals for an EU blue card - similar to the US' green card - at a meeting of EU justice ministers next month.

He pointed out that only five percent of the migrants that come to Europe are skilled. This contrasts strongly to the US where ...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
euobserver

