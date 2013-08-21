Miranda detention is internal matter for UK, EU says

The European Commission has said it cannot complain about the UK's detention of a man who helped The Guardian newspaper to expose the US snooping scandal because it is a British national security issue.
Mina Andreeva, a spokesperson for EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (20 August) that the EU back media freedom as such.
But she added: "I would doubt the commission has any comments to make on the application of national security legisla...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
