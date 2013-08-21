Miranda detention is internal matter for UK, EU says

The European Commission has said it cannot complain about the UK's detention of a man who helped The Guardian newspaper to expose the US snooping scandal because it is a British national security issue.

Mina Andreeva, a spokesperson for EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (20 August) that the EU back media freedom as such.

But she added: "I would doubt the commission has any comments to make on the application of national security legisla...