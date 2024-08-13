Ad
euobserver
US tech billionaire Elon Musk (r) and EU single market commissioner Thierry Breton (c) (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Musk derides EU commissioner over warning letter

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has derided an EU commissioner for urging him to abide by European laws, amid a backlash against X over its far-right content.

Musk, who has 190 million followers on the platform, posted a screenshot from a Hollywood comedy, Tropic Thunder, in which a media mogul shouts into a phone saying: "Take a step back and literally, fuck y...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

