EU says Apple broke app-market rules, threatening fine

Apple’s App store rules are in breach of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Commission announced in preliminary findings released on Monday (24 June), while unveiling a fresh investigation as well.
“For too long Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies — denying consumers new opportunities and choices,” said Thierry Bre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.