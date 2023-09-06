EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law

Tech giants Alphabet (owner of Google), Amazon, Apple, Chinese TikTok's ByteDance, Facebook's Meta, and Microsoft have been designated as 'gatekeepers' under the EU Digital Markets Act, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (6 September).

A total of 22 "core platform services" provided by these online gatekeepers now have six months, until March 2024, to comply with strict rules — aimed to promote fair competition and give use...