euobserver
Tech companies will face fines if found in breach of the law (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law

Digital
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Tech giants Alphabet (owner of Google), Amazon, Apple, Chinese TikTok's ByteDance, Facebook's Meta, and Microsoft have been designated as 'gatekeepers' under the EU Digital Markets Act, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (6 September).

A total of 22 "core platform services" provided by these online gatekeepers now have six months, until March 2024, to comply with strict rules — aimed to promote fair competition and give use...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Tech companies will face fines if found in breach of the law (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

