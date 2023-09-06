EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit

Climate change is "relentlessly eating away" at Africa's economic progress, Kenya's president William Ruto said on Tuesday (5 September) as the first-ever Africa Climate Summit kicked off.
"And those who produce the garbage refuse to pay their bills," he told an audience that included EU president Ursula von der Leyen, senior officials from China, and US climate envoy John Kerry.<...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
