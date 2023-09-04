Ad
Kenyan president William Ruto at the Africa Climate Summit: 'The conversation about the North versus South needs to end. When the [climate] apocalypse comes, it will come for all of us' (Photo: Twitter)

Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Kenya is hosting the first-ever Africa Climate Summit this week — where African leaders will seek to showcase the continent's potential as a clean energy powerhouse.

"African nations are emerging as the new torch-bearers of impactful climate action," said Kenya's president, William Ruto, opening the three-day event on Monday (4 September). "We are not just a con...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

