Elon Musk (r) with internal market commissioner Thierry Breton (c) in May 2022. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU stays clear of Musk's UK 'civil war' remarks as riots flare

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's remarks on the supposed "inevitability" of UK civil war have been given a muted response by the European Commission, as it sues his platform X over illegal content and disinformation.

"Well, so we wouldn't have a comment to make on what happens in the UK," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (6 ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

