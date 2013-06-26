EU asks for answers on UK snooping programme

European Commission vice-president Viviane Reding has asked UK foreign minister William Hague for details of London's secret snooping programme Tempora by the end of the week.

“I have sent a letter to the secretary of state of foreign affairs, William Hague, to express my concern about the recent media reports and ask very clear clarifications regarding the Tempora programme,” Reding told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (26 June).

Run by the UK intelligence agency Government Co...