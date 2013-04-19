Ad
euobserver
The number of people attempting dangerous sea crossings into Europe has increased (Photo: Paul Keller)

Irregular migrant numbers to EU drop by half

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The number of people trying to get into the EU dropped by around a half in 2012, the EU's border agency said Thursday (18 April).

The Warsaw-based Frontex says some 73,000 people were detected in 2012, down from around 114,000 the year before.

“This was the first time since systematic data collection began in 2008 that annual detections have plunged under 100,000,” said its annual report.

The greatest decrease was noted along the Greek-Turkish land border. The border is a fa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Fortress Europe: a Greek wall close up
The number of people attempting dangerous sea crossings into Europe has increased (Photo: Paul Keller)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections