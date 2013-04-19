Irregular migrant numbers to EU drop by half

The number of people trying to get into the EU dropped by around a half in 2012, the EU's border agency said Thursday (18 April).

The Warsaw-based Frontex says some 73,000 people were detected in 2012, down from around 114,000 the year before.

“This was the first time since systematic data collection began in 2008 that annual detections have plunged under 100,000,” said its annual report.

The greatest decrease was noted along the Greek-Turkish land border. The border is a fa...