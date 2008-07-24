EU states clash over penalties for hiring illegal migrants

EU member states remain divided over a European Commission proposal aimed at setting out EU-wide minimum rules on criminal sanctions against employers who hire undocumented immigrants from outside Europe.
A Thursday (23 July) debate by EU interior ministers revealed that it was mainly countries under the biggest pressure from clandestine migration - such as Italy and Spain - which had thrown their weight behind tougher penalties, including criminal ones.
Italian interior ministe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here