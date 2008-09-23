Bulgaria and Romania perceived as most corrupt EU states

Bulgarians and Romanians perceive their own countries as the most corrupt among EU member states, with Italy, France and Great Britain also experiencing a significant drop in public confidence in the fight against corruption, a survey released Tuesday (23 September) by Transparency International shows.

Bulgaria and Romania won a ranking of 3.6 and 3.8 respectively from their citizens on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 is the most corrupt and 10 the least.

Political corruption, a dy...