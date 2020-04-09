Ad
euobserver
Polish disciplinary board risked 'serious damage to the EU legal order', EU court said (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

EU court blocks Poland's bid to 'frighten' judges

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Court of Justice has said Poland must suspend the activities of a new judicial disciplinary board in order to prevent "serious and irreparable harm to the interests of the EU".

The board, created in 2017 as part of wider judicial reforms, was stuffed with 15 politically-appointed members by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

It was to have claimed its first victim in March, when it was to have waived the immunity of Igor Tuleya, a judge who is also a fierce PiS crit...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic
Polish disciplinary board risked 'serious damage to the EU legal order', EU court said (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

Rule of Law

