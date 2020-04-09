EU court blocks Poland's bid to 'frighten' judges

The EU Court of Justice has said Poland must suspend the activities of a new judicial disciplinary board in order to prevent "serious and irreparable harm to the interests of the EU".

The board, created in 2017 as part of wider judicial reforms, was stuffed with 15 politically-appointed members by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

It was to have claimed its first victim in March, when it was to have waived the immunity of Igor Tuleya, a judge who is also a fierce PiS crit...