euobserver
Normally it is EU staff from Brussels' competition unit that raid other people's premises (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU officials interrogated after anti-corruption raids

Rule of Law
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

European Commission officials were being interrogated by Belgian police on Tuesday afternoon (27 March) following surprise raids by police on commission buildings.

Jos Colpin at the Brussels prosecutor's office told EUobserver the officials arrested on Tuesday are suspected of "passive corruption," or taking "bribes" from real estate and security firms.

The officials being interrogated - the number of which is not being made public - possibly "circumvented normal tendering proce...

