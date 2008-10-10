Ad
euobserver
Six EU member states are expected to achieve visa-free access to the US around the same time (Photo: EUobserver)

US to lift visa requirements for east Europeans

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The United States are set to extend a visa-free regime to a number of east European countries, with the decision likely to be announced as soon as next month.

Speaking after a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Gasparovic on Thursday (9 October), US president George Bush said he expected "a positive decision for the people of your good country" to be made in "mid-November."

The 17th of November has been cited as a possible date for abolishing travel barriers due to its symb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Six EU member states are expected to achieve visa-free access to the US around the same time (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections