US to lift visa requirements for east Europeans

The United States are set to extend a visa-free regime to a number of east European countries, with the decision likely to be announced as soon as next month.

Speaking after a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Gasparovic on Thursday (9 October), US president George Bush said he expected "a positive decision for the people of your good country" to be made in "mid-November."

The 17th of November has been cited as a possible date for abolishing travel barriers due to its symb...