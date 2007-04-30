Court case could affect EU arrest warrant

The EU's highest court will this week rule on a Belgian case that could have EU-wide consequences for the European Arrest Warrant – one of the bloc's main tools for fighting terrorism and cross-border crimes.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will on Thursday (3 May) give a judgment on whether a key principle of the EU arrest warrant is compatible with European law on criminal proceedings.

The European Arrest Warrant (EAW), which came into force in January 2004 after an EU gover...