EU data protection chief criticises fingerprint plan

EU plans on regulating the issuing of passports and creating a centralised fingerprints database do not sufficiently protect the rights of citizens, the head of the bloc's privacy watchdog has said.

The European Commission proposals launched in October last year set out minimum standards for security features and biometrics, such as fingerprints, in passports and travel documents.

It also suggested the creation of a centralised database for storing citizens' fingerprints, in addit...