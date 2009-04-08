Bulgaria criticised for cosmetic changes to judiciary

In its rush to join the EU, Bulgaria has only carried out "cosmetic changes" to bring the country up to European standards, particularly concerning the judiciary, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said in a report on Tuesday (7 April).
"The whole reform process in Bulgaria has been directed towards the introduction, implementation and consolidation of European standards which allowed Bulgaria to join the European Union as from January 2007," the chair of PACE's ...
