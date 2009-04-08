Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria has only undergone "cosmetic changes," the Council of Europe body says (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria criticised for cosmetic changes to judiciary

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

In its rush to join the EU, Bulgaria has only carried out "cosmetic changes" to bring the country up to European standards, particularly concerning the judiciary, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said in a report on Tuesday (7 April).

"The whole reform process in Bulgaria has been directed towards the introduction, implementation and consolidation of European standards which allowed Bulgaria to join the European Union as from January 2007," the chair of PACE's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Bulgaria has only undergone "cosmetic changes," the Council of Europe body says (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections