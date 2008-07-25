Ad
euobserver
Under EU law, EU citizens can work, study and live in any of the 27 member states (Photo: European Commission)

Court gives backing to foreign spouses of EU citizens

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Non-EU nationals married to EU citizens are entitled to live in their spouse's country, the European Union's highest court ruled on Friday (25 July).

The case concerned four couples living in Ireland who appealed a decision by the Irish government to deport them because their spouses - the husband in each case - was not an EU citizen and had never lived lawfully in another EU member state.

Under Irish law a spouse from outside the European Union must have lived in another member s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Under EU law, EU citizens can work, study and live in any of the 27 member states (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections