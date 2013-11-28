Ad
euobserver
The EU wide public prosecutor is set to launch in January 2015 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU prosecutor likely to expand powers

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A top EU official on Thursday (28 November) said the future EU-wide public prosecutor may expand into other domains aside from combatting fraud.

“If this EPPO [European Public Prosecutor Office] starts working well, [it] will possibly, probably expand to other competences, to the others crimes, which are by nature transnational,” Giovanni Kessler, head of the EU anti-fraud office Olaf, told reporters in Brussels.

He said such areas are broadly restricted to “serious offences with ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

