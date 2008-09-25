EU moves towards visa facilitation for Georgians

The European Commission recommended on Thursday (25 September) that the bloc's justice and home affairs ministers open negotiations on facilitating visa issuing procedures for Georgians, who currently face tougher travel conditions than Russians.
"Easier access to visas will certainly improve co-operation and exchanges between the EU and Georgia," Jacques Barrot, the block's justice commissioner said, stressing that ordinary citizens will find it easier and cheaper to travel, study and ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here