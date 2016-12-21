Ad
Bulk data gathering and retention from citizens is illegal under EU law (Photo: Bob Mical)

Blanket data retention is illegal under EU law, court says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The “general and indiscriminate retention” of emails and electronic data by governments is illegal under EU law, the bloc’s highest court has ruled.

National governments can order only targeted data retention in order to fight serious crime, the European Court of Jutstice (ECJ) decided on Wednesday (21 December).

The decision serves a blow to the UK's so-called snooper’s charter, the Inves...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

