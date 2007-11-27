Ad
euobserver
The overall number of asylum applications lodged on EU territory reached almost 182,000 in 2006 (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

EU set to move towards common asylum rules

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission has confirmed that next year it is to table a series of initiatives resulting in further harmonization of the bloc's 27 national asylum policies.

It has also named the governments currently failing to give sufficient assistance to asylum seekers.

On Monday (26 November), the EU's executive body published a report on how the member states meet minimum EU standards for the reception of asylum seekers - something legally binding in all member states, except ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The overall number of asylum applications lodged on EU territory reached almost 182,000 in 2006 (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections