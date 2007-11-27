EU set to move towards common asylum rules

The European Commission has confirmed that next year it is to table a series of initiatives resulting in further harmonization of the bloc's 27 national asylum policies.
It has also named the governments currently failing to give sufficient assistance to asylum seekers.
On Monday (26 November), the EU's executive body published a report on how the member states meet minimum EU standards for the reception of asylum seekers - something legally binding in all member states, except ...
