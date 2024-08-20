Bulgaria postpones elections as government stalemate worsens

The planned early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, originally scheduled for October 20, will be delayed.
It is now unclear when elections will be held due to a political fight between president Rumen Radev and his nominee for caretaker prime minister, Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva.
The fight was triggere...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.