euobserver
Nominee Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva and president Rumen Radev were unable to agree on a proposed caretaker government.

Bulgaria postpones elections as government stalemate worsens

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The planned early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, originally scheduled for October 20, will be delayed.

It is now unclear when elections will be held due to a political fight between president Rumen Radev and his nominee for caretaker prime minister, Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva.

The fight was triggere...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Bulgaria's eurozone accession problems mount
Nominee Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva and president Rumen Radev were unable to agree on a proposed caretaker government.

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

