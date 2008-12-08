Ad
euobserver
Indian office workers wait for news in the aftermath of the Mumbai attacks (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEP attacks EU consular reaction in Mumbai

Rule of Law
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

EU citizens need legally-binding rules on consular protection abroad after the Mumbai terrorist strike exposed flaws in the current set-up, a senior Spanish MEP has said, accusing a German official of "shameful" conduct in India.

"We need to make it compulsory for consuls to behave in a certain manner in situations of crisis," Spanish Liberal MEP Ignasi Guardans - who was leading a European Parliament trade delegation to Mumbai when armed groups attacked the city on 26 November - told E...

