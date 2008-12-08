MEP attacks EU consular reaction in Mumbai

EU citizens need legally-binding rules on consular protection abroad after the Mumbai terrorist strike exposed flaws in the current set-up, a senior Spanish MEP has said, accusing a German official of "shameful" conduct in India.
"We need to make it compulsory for consuls to behave in a certain manner in situations of crisis," Spanish Liberal MEP Ignasi Guardans - who was leading a European Parliament trade delegation to Mumbai when armed groups attacked the city on 26 November - told E...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
