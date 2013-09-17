Ad
Reding: 'That there will be sanctions that will be imposed is rather clear' (Photo: eu2013.lt)

Croatia to face EU fine after 'abusing' trust

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has triggered punitive action against Croatia and accused it of breach of trust at the highest levels of government.

The dispute relates to Zagreb's decision, three days before it joined the EU on 1 July, to exempt crimes committed before 2002 from its application of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

It made the move after Germany issued an EAW for Croatia to extradite Josip Perkovic, a Communist-era security chief, accused of involvement in a political m...

