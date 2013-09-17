Croatia to face EU fine after 'abusing' trust

The European Commission has triggered punitive action against Croatia and accused it of breach of trust at the highest levels of government.
The dispute relates to Zagreb's decision, three days before it joined the EU on 1 July, to exempt crimes committed before 2002 from its application of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW).
It made the move after Germany issued an EAW for Croatia to extradite Josip Perkovic, a Communist-era security chief, accused of involvement in a political m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
