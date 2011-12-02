Ad
euobserver
Europe and France are too 'open' Sarkozy told prospective Le Pen voters (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France: EU passport-free travel should be 'reconsidered'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

In a major speech ahead of elections in five months' time, French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has indicated he wants to curtail EU passport-free travel.

Speaking about the euro crisis in Toulon, on France's Mediterranean coast on Thursday (1 December), he depicted "Europe" as being too "open to the winds" of cheap Chinese imports, cheap labour from former Communist member states and immigrants in general.

"Europe, which has to apply internally the principle of free movement but which d...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

