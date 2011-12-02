France: EU passport-free travel should be 'reconsidered'

In a major speech ahead of elections in five months' time, French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has indicated he wants to curtail EU passport-free travel.

Speaking about the euro crisis in Toulon, on France's Mediterranean coast on Thursday (1 December), he depicted "Europe" as being too "open to the winds" of cheap Chinese imports, cheap labour from former Communist member states and immigrants in general.

"Europe, which has to apply internally the principle of free movement but which d...