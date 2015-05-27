EU to pay member states to take asylum seekers

The European commission wants to pay member states €6,000 for every asylum seeker they take under a new relocation scheme meant to help Italy and Greece cope with migration demands.
The plan will only apply to people fleeing war or persecution in Eritrea and Syria. Both nationalities obtain around 75 percent positive recognition rate on asylum demands.
The proposal, which stills needs to be approved by national governments, is capped at 40,000 asylum seekers over a two-year period...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
