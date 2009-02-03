US rendition flights to continue

While the new US administration of Barack Obama has been cheered the world over for announcing the closure of the Guantanamo Bay, the banning of torture during interrogation and secret prisons, another affront to international human rights law - extraordinary rendition - is to be retained.

The Los Angeles Times on Sunday (1 February) revealed that according to executive orders signed by Mr Obama on 22 January, the CIA is to be permitted to engage in the abduction of terrorist suspects, ...