Ad
euobserver
Rendition flights under the Obama administration look set to continue (Photo: EUobserver)

US rendition flights to continue

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

While the new US administration of Barack Obama has been cheered the world over for announcing the closure of the Guantanamo Bay, the banning of torture during interrogation and secret prisons, another affront to international human rights law - extraordinary rendition - is to be retained.

The Los Angeles Times on Sunday (1 February) revealed that according to executive orders signed by Mr Obama on 22 January, the CIA is to be permitted to engage in the abduction of terrorist suspects, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Rendition flights under the Obama administration look set to continue (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections