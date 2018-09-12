EU court demands 'equal treatment' for church workers

The European Court of Justice has struck a second blow against churches' rights to hire and fire people based on their beliefs.

The EU court said in a judgement on Tuesday (11 September) that the German Catholic Church was wrong to sack a man who managed one of its clinics on grounds that he had divorced and remarried in violation of its belief that marriage was "sacred and indissoluble".

The dismissal "may constitute unlawful discrimination on grounds of religion" under the EU'...