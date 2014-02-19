Germany: EU to consider sanctions on Ukraine

Germany has said Europe will consider imposing sanctions on Ukraine’s top cadre after 25 people were killed in a day and night of violence.

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who had earlier opposed the move, said in a statement on Tuesday evening (18 February): “I stress: Those who are responsible in these hours for more bloodshed must know that the restraint Europe has shown regarding personal sanctions will surely be reconsidered.”

His Polish counterpart, Radek S...