euobserver
Schiphol airport: air freight in the majority of cases travels alongside people on passenger planes (Photo: afagen)

EU rejects airport blacklist idea despite bomb scares

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU interior ministers on Monday (8 November) failed to endorse a German plan to blacklist certain airports in terrorism-prone countries, in the aftermath of mail bomb plots from Yemen and Greece, but instead agreed to set up an "ad hoc group" to look at ways to strenghten air cargo security across the bloc.

"We were lucky those attacks were thwarted. Any anti-terrorism measures basically have to involve an examination of means of transport," Belgian interior minister Annemie Turtelboom,...

