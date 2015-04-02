French intelligence bill set to give PM sweeping powers

French lawmakers on Wednesday (1 April) discussed an intelligence bill that aims to give sweeping surveillance powers to internal security agencies and the prime minister's office.
Announced a day after the museum terrorist attacks in Tunis, the bill allows agencies attached to the economy, defence and interior ministries to spy on people by hacking their computers or mobile phones without the need for a warrant.
Anyone suspected of terrorism or terrorism links, even incidentally...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
