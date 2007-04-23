Ad
euobserver
Thousands are dying each year trying to get into Europe from Africa (Photo: AFM)

EU agrees rapid reaction anti-immigration units

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

In an effort to cut the numbers of illegal migrants arriving to Europe by sea, EU interior ministers have given the green light to setting up a rapidly deployable force of border guards which would assist countries facing an immigration emergency.

"It is the best ever example of European solidarity," EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said after the deal on the so-called rapid border intervention teams was struck on Friday (20 April).

The rapid border intervention team...

